Choosing the best vehicle for your teen
Updated November 1, 2018
Defining safety
The recommendations are guided by four main principles:
- Young drivers should stay away from high horsepower. More powerful engines can tempt them to test the limits.
- Bigger, heavier vehicles are safer. They protect better in a crash, and HLDI analyses of insurance data show that teen drivers are less likely to crash them in the first place. There are no minicars or small cars on the recommended list. Small SUVs are included because their weight is similar to that of a midsize car.
- Electronic stability control (ESC) is a must. This feature, which helps a driver maintain control of the vehicle on curves and slippery roads, reduces risk on a level comparable to safety belts.
- Vehicles should have the best safety ratings possible. At a minimum, that means good ratings in the IIHS moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests and four or five stars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Check for recalls
Use the Vehicle Identification Number to check for outstanding recalls before buying a used vehicle. To receive future recall notices, notify the manufacturer of your purchase. NHTSA also advises vehicle owners to check its database for new recalls every six months or so.
For more information, see "No small decision: IIHS used car lists help families choose safer, larger vehicles" (November 2018).
Best choices: recommended used vehicles for teens starting under $20,000
Vehicles on this list earn good ratings in the IIHS moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests and good or acceptable ratings in the driver-side small overlap front test. If rated by NHTSA, they earn 4 or 5 stars overall or 4 or 5 stars in the front and side tests under the old rating scheme. All come with standard ESC.
Vehicles with substantially higher than average claim frequency under medical payment or personal injury protection coverage are excluded from this list.
All listed vehicles start under $20,000. Prices, provided by Kelley Blue Book and rounded to the nearest $100, are from Sept. 15, 2018, for the lowest trim level and earliest applicable model year. The estimates are based on the following criteria: vehicle in good condition, typical mileage and private party purchase in Arlington, Va.
Some listed models include a "built after" date. This applies when a manufacturer makes changes to improve safety in the middle of a model year. Information about when a specific vehicle was manufactured can be found on the certification label typically affixed to the driver door or near it.
|Midsize cars
|Model years
|Price
|Volkswagen Passat
|2013 and newer; built after October 2012
|$6,600
|Volvo S60
|2011 and newer
|$7,900
|Ford Fusion
|2013 and newer; built after December 2012
|$8,100
|Subaru Legacy
|2013 and newer; built after October 2012
|$8,300
|Honda Accord coupe
|2013 and newer
|$8,900
|Volkswagen Jetta
|2015 and newer
|$8,900
|Mazda 6
|2014 and newer
|$9,000
|Honda Accord sedan
|2013 and newer
|$9,400
|Subaru Outback
|2013 and newer; built after August 2012
|$10,300
|Acura TL
|2012-14; built after April 2012
|$10,700
|Lincoln MKZ
|2013 and newer
|$11,900
|Toyota Prius v
|2015 and newer
|$14,700
|Volvo V60
|2015 and newer
|$14,800
|Audi A3
|2015 and newer
|$15,000
|Acura TLX
|2015; 2017 and newer
|$16,500
|BMW 2 series coupe
|2015 and newer
|$18,600
|Infiniti Q50
|2014 and newer
|$18,600
|Large cars
|Model years
|Price
|Volvo S80
|2007 and newer
|$3,900
|Ford Taurus
|2013 and newer
|$10,000
|Chevrolet Impala
|2015 and newer
|$13,200
|Infiniti M37/Q70
|2013 and newer
|$14,400
|Toyota Avalon
|2015 and newer
|$17,500
|Acura RLX
|2014 and newer
|$18,600
|Buick LaCrosse
|2017 and newer
|$19,800
|Small SUVs
|Model years
|Price
|Mazda CX-5
|2014 and newer; built after October 2013
|$10,700
|Fiat 500X
|2016 and newer; built after July 2015
|$11,300
|Nissan Rogue
|2014 and newer
|$11,500
|Subaru Forester
|2014 and newer
|$12,000
|Buick Encore
|2015 and newer
|$12,300
|Honda CR-V
|2015 and newer
|$13,500
|Ford Escape
|2017 and newer
|$14,600
|Toyota RAV4
|2015 and newer; built after November 2014
|$14,800
|Hyundai Tucson
|2016 and newer
|$15,100
|Mazda CX-3
|2016 and newer
|$15,100
|Kia Sportage
|2017 and newer
|$15,900
|Midsize SUVs
|Model years
|Price
|Volvo XC90
|2005 and newer
|$3,700
|Ford Flex
|2011 and newer
|$8,700
|Chevrolet Equinox
|2014 and newer
|$11,700
|GMC Terrain
|2014 and newer
|$12,900
|Volvo XC60
|2013 and newer
|$12,900
|Kia Sorento
|2016 and newer
|$15,900
|Nissan Pathfinder
|2015 and newer
|$16,300
|Nissan Murano
|2015 and newer
|$17,200
|Ford Edge
|2016 and newer
|$17,600
|Toyota Highlander
|2014 and newer
|$17,600
|Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
|2017 and newer
|$17,700
|Acura MDX
|2014 and newer
|$19,600
|Hyundai Santa Fe
|2017 and newer; built after March 2016
|$19,800
|Minivans
|Model years
|Price
|Honda Odyssey
|2014 and newer
|$12,700
|Kia Sedona
|2015 and newer
|$12,800
|Toyota Sienna
|2015 and newer
|$17,500
|Small Pickup
|Model years
|Price
|Toyota Tacoma Access cab
|2016 and newer
|$18,100
|Large Pickup
|Model years
|Price
|Toyota Tundra Double Cab
|2014 and newer
|$19,000
Good choices: recommended used vehicles for teens starting under $10,000
Vehicles on this list earn good ratings in the IIHS moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. If rated by NHTSA, they earn 4 or 5 stars overall or 4 or 5 stars in the front and side tests under the old rating scheme. All come with standard ESC.
All listed vehicles start under $10,000. Prices, provided by Kelley Blue Book and rounded to the nearest $100, are from Sept. 15, 2018, for the lowest trim level and earliest applicable model year. The estimates are based on the following criteria: vehicle in good condition, typical mileage and private party purchase in Arlington, Va.
Some listed models include a "built after" date. This applies when a manufacturer makes changes to improve safety in the middle of a model year. Information about when a specific vehicle was manufactured can be found on the certification label typically affixed to the driver door or near it.
|Midsize cars
|Model years
|Price
|Volkswagen Jetta sedan or wagon
|2009-14
|$3,800
|Volkswagen Passat sedan or wagon
|2009-12
|$4,300
|Volkswagen CC
|2009 and newer
|$4,700
|Chevrolet Malibu
|2010 and newer; built after November 2009
|$4,900
|Ford Fusion
|2011-12
|$4,900
|Subaru Legacy
|2010-12
|$4,900
|Audi A3
|2008-13
|$5,000
|Volvo C30
|2008-13
|$5,100
|Hyundai Sonata
|2011 and newer
|$5,400
|Audi A4 sedan or wagon
|2009 and newer
|$6,100
|Kia Optima
|2011 and newer
|$6,200
|Subaru Outback
|2010-12
|$6,200
|Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan
|2009 and newer
|$6,900
|Honda Accord sedan
|2012
|$7,300
|Lincoln MKZ
|2011-12
|$7,700
|Buick Verano
|2012-15
|$8,000
|Toyota Camry
|2012 and newer
|$8,600
|Nissan Altima sedan
|2013 and newer; built after November 2012
|$8,900
|Toyota Prius v
|2012-14
|$9,100
|BMW 3 series sedan
|2012 and newer
|$9,900
|Large cars
|Model years
|Price
|Buick LaCrosse
|2010-16
|$6,200
|Ford Taurus
|2010-12
|$6,500
|Buick Regal
|2011-17
|$6,800
|Saab 9-5
|2010-11
|$7,100
|Lincoln MKS
|2009-16
|$7,400
|Cadillac CTS sedan
|2011 and newer
|$8,300
|Hyundai Azera
|2012 and newer
|$8,400
|Hyundai Genesis sedan
|2011 and newer
|$8,600
|Dodge Charger
|2011 and newer
|$8,800
|Chrysler 300
|2011 and newer
|$8,900
|Toyota Avalon
|2011-14
|$9,300
|Small SUVs
|Model years
|Price
|Honda Element
|2007-11
|$4,400
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|2009 and newer
|$5,100
|Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
|2011 and newer
|$5,600
|Subaru Forester
|2009-13
|$5,600
|Hyundai Tucson
|2010-15
|$5,900
|Kia Sportage
|2011-16
|$6,600
|Ford Escape
|2013-16
|$8,900
|Mitsubishi Outlander
|2014 and newer
|$9,300
|Mazda CX-5
|2013
|$9,500
|Buick Encore
|2013-14
|$9,700
|Honda CR-V
|2012 and newer
|$9,700
|Midsize SUVs
|Model years
|Price
|Subaru Tribeca/B9 Tribeca
|2006-14
|$4,100
|Dodge Journey
|2010 and newer
|$5,100
|Hyundai Santa Fe
|2011-16
|$6,500
|Chevrolet Equinox
|2011-13
|$7,100
|Toyota Venza
|2009-15
|$7,300
|Volvo XC60
|2010-12
|$7,400
|Infiniti EX
|2008-13
|$7,700
|Toyota Highlander
|2008-13
|$8,100
|GMC Terrain
|2011-13
|$8,200
|Kia Sorento
|2012-15
|$8,300
|Audi Q5
|2009 and newer
|$9,700
|Ford Edge
|2012 and newer
|$9,900
|Ford Explorer
|2011 and newer
|$9,900
|Large SUV
|Model years
|Price
|Chevrolet Traverse
|2012-17
|$9,300
|Minivans
|Model years
|Price
|Volkswagen Routan
|2012
|$6,400
|Dodge Grand Caravan
|2012 and newer
|$7,400
|Honda Odyssey
|2011-13
|$8,100
|Chrysler Town & Country
|2012-16
|$8,600
|Toyota Sienna
|2011-14
|$9,000
|Large Pickup
|Model years
|Price
|Toyota Tundra Double Cab
|2007-13
|$8,600
Background research