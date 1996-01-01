Boosters you
can count on

Our updated ratings show which new seats
provide good belt fit in almost any vehicle.

On the
right side

Most midsize cars perform well in our new passenger-side test.

Dangerous Omission

Many adults don't understand how risky it is to ride unbelted in the back seat.

IIHS-HLDI announces
new president

David Harkey will succeed Adrian Lund in January.

Stay within the lines

Lane departure warning and blind spot detection
are helping drivers avoid trouble.

Find the safest
vehicles for 2017

Search our crash test ratings and see
the full list of TOP SAFETY PICK+
and TOP SAFETY PICK vehicles.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is an independent, nonprofit scientific and educational organization dedicated to reducing the losses — deaths, injuries and property damage — from motor vehicle crashes.

The Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) shares and supports this mission through scientific studies of insurance data representing the human and economic losses resulting from the ownership and operation of different types of vehicles and by publishing insurance loss results by vehicle make and model.

Both organizations are wholly supported by these auto insurers and insurance associations.

